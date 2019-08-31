Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBCF. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 59,725.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

