Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $82.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.78.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $297,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,541,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,793 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,238. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. 278,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.04. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

