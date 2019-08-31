Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $140,000 Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 41.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 40.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 71,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 300,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 92,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,166. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

In other news, insider D William Kohli sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $277,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.