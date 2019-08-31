Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 19,082 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

NIE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 75,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

