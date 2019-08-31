Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Shares of LON:SRE opened at GBX 69.70 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.15. The stock has a market cap of $718.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 55.60 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.10 ($0.93).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 990,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £643,500 ($840,846.73). Also, insider James Peggie purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £21,390 ($27,949.82).

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.