Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.42.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 11,038,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,754,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,129,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 574,561 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 26.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,270,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 358,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $849,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.