Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,869 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $508,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,286. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.39. 1,779,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,973. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

