Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 18,445 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of Varian Medical Systems worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,997,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 760,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,171,000 after acquiring an additional 311,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAR shares. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.22.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $51,377.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 56,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $7,454,113.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $9,749,453. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 345,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

