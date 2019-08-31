Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qiwi by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 154,791 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Qiwi by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Qiwi by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 168,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Qiwi stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Qiwi PLC has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $24.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

