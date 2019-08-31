Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.66% of Herman Miller worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $473,584.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $935,988.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Benedict Watson sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,470,442.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,601 shares of company stock worth $4,329,094. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 183,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,905. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

