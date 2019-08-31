Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,722,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 114,160 shares of company stock worth $5,459,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.48.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

