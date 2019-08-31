Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,428.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

