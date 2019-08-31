Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,624,083 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,624,083 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.63% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.04. 2,616,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,572. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.