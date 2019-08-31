SkinCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,931.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $41,876.00 and $1,931.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00225618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.01338525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00090857 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021305 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin’s launch date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.