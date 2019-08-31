SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SmartFinancial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $269.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 519.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 141,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

