Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 424,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.15. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $89.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,414,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $2,343,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,413 shares of company stock valued at $16,814,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,658 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,679,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,282,000 after purchasing an additional 326,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

