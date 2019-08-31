Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Sophiris Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sophiris Bio.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPHS shares. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,579 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Sophiris Bio worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPHS remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Sophiris Bio has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.86.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

