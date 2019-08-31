Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,123.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $3,123.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021991 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.30 or 0.02306059 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000348 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021457 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

