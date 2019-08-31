Speed Mining Service (SMS) Price Hits $2.98

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded down 43.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Speed Mining Service token can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00031003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Speed Mining Service has a market cap of $312,373.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Speed Mining Service has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Speed Mining Service Profile

Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Speed Mining Service is smscoin.jp/en.

Speed Mining Service Token Trading

Speed Mining Service can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Speed Mining Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Speed Mining Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Speed Mining Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

