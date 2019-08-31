SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Down 16.5% This Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. SRCOIN has a market cap of $106,408.00 and $19.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021511 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

