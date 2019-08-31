SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 54 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,142,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,060.70. 15,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $832.88 and a 1 year high of $1,104.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,065.21 and a 200 day moving average of $983.73.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Jess Brian Palmer sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,016.57, for a total transaction of $438,141.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.09, for a total value of $1,046,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,810.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,792 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

