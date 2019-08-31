SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $74,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 118,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 494,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

