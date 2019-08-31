SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

VAW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.68. 52,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.17. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $138.09.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

