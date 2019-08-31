Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (SLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst stock opened at GBX 474 ($6.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 478.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 404.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 12.87 and a current ratio of 12.87. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst has a 1 year low of GBX 4.91 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 526 ($6.87). The company has a market cap of $476.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

