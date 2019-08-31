Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $661.92 Million

Analysts expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to announce sales of $661.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $624.80 million and the highest is $691.10 million. Stars Group reported sales of $571.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Stars Group’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSG. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Stars Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ TSG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 685,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.54. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,664,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,478 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,249,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 536.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

