STASIS EURO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $754,734.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $35.41 million and $754,734.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00011494 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, DSX and IDCM. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.05008276 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, IDCM, DDEX, HitBTC, Tokens.net, DSX, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

