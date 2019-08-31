Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) will post $980.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Steelcase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $980.80 million and the lowest is $980.70 million. Steelcase posted sales of $875.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steelcase will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steelcase.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.07 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCS. Seaport Global Securities cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 21,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $366,326.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,382.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 69.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,543,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,278,000 after acquiring an additional 788,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 32.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 600,417 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 44.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,284,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 396,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth about $6,554,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. 383,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

