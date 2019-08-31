Stellar Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XLMX)

Stellar Classic (CURRENCY:XLMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Stellar Classic token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Coinlim. Stellar Classic has a market capitalization of $42,221.00 and approximately $3,073.00 worth of Stellar Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar Classic has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Stellar Classic

Stellar Classic's total supply is 3,450,990,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,289,626 tokens. Stellar Classic's official website is stellar-classics.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Classic Token Trading

Stellar Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

