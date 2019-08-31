Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.6% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 224.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.