Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE STOR opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 2,702.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 120.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 230.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

