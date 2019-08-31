Streamr DATAcoin Market Cap Hits $7.90 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $154,717.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Coinone, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

