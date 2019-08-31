Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $12.23 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,681 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

BAB remained flat at $$32.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 95,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

