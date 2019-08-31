Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,879,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 74,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,889,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,013,000 after acquiring an additional 153,378 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,384 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,230,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,494 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 54,798,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,323,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

