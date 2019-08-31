Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $336,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,480,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,221,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,326,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,660,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,755,000 after purchasing an additional 126,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.84. 16,873,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,478,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

