Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 7,543,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,207,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

