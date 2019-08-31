Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 778 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,765,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,851,000 after buying an additional 1,359,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,865,000 after buying an additional 1,306,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after buying an additional 1,076,459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in SYSCO by 1,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,861,000 after buying an additional 993,153 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 7,119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 885,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,596,000 after buying an additional 873,685 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,718. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

