Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,744 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.56. 317,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

