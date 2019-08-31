Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,107 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $7,736,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. 355,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.