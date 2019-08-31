Sun Life Financial INC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 3,680,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,006. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

