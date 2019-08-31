Sun Life Financial INC Invests $387,000 in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ingredion by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 88,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 466,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,319. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $107.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

