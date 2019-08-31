Sun Life Financial INC Sells 2,321 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,918,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $221.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.