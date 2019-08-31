Sun Life Financial INC Sells 267 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,190.53. 664,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,177.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $813.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.