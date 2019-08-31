Sun Life Financial INC Sells 444 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,576. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.40 and its 200-day moving average is $279.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

