Sun Life Financial INC Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 244,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,707. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.