Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. GMP Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.48.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.321 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,516,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,637.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,430,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,614 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $170,379,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 328.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,451 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

