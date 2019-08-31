SunTrust Banks Raises Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $21.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 7,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,830 shares of company stock worth $3,207,050 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.