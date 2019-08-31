Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) traded up 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61, 6,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 69,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCON shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Superconductor Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.