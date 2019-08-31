SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. SurModics has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $744,550 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SurModics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SurModics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SurModics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

