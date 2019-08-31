Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

