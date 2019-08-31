Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,144,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 81.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.60. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

